The registration process for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was extended on October 21. The registration process for IGNOU 2022 is now till October 27. The candidates can apply through the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

For both Online and Innovation in Open and Distance Learning mode, the last date has been extended for Postgraduate and Undergraduate programmes, except for certificate and semester-based programmes.

The candidate can visit the official website and register through the steps mentioned:

1. Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

2. Click for 'New Registration'.

3. Enter your credentials and upload the required documents.

4. Submit and download the registration form for future reference.

The documents that are to be submitted online are a scanned photograph (less than 100 KB), scanned signature (less than 100 KB), scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB), scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB), scanned copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB), scanned copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB), scanned copy of BPL Certificate if below poverty line (less than 200 KB).

The IGNOU exam form can be submitted online as well as offline. In the online mode, the candidates should fill out their application form online and pay the fees online as well. For offline submission of the form, the candidates have to download the application form from the official website which should then be filled and submitted to the concerned regional centre.