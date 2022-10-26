The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination (Group II), Paper 6 in Shimla city. The cancellation was done in view of the upcoming general elections in Himachal Pradesh.

ICAI issued a notification in this regard today, October 26. The exam was supposed to be held on November 12, but will now be held on November 21. The timing of the exam will remain the same. And candidates to appear from the city must note that the same admit card will be valid on the changed date.

“It is notified for general information that due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh, the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective) scheduled to be held on 12th November 2022 at Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) Examination Centre stands postponed and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 21st November 2022 (Monday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 6 PM and same venue," the notice reads.

Candidates from other cities/states must note that the exam date for them will be unchanged. As per the ICAI, it will be conducted according to the original schedule on November 12.