The organiser of Mythri Orphan Poor and Needy Home and his son were arrested on Tuesday, October 25, because they were found subjecting the resident children to mental and physical abuse. The Legal-cum-Probation Officer of the Medchal-Malkajgiri District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) acted on a number of complaints that were made against the accused by the children with regards to exploitation and harassment. The children have been moved to another shelter home.

The police stated that the District Child Protection Unit has received several complaints that the organiser of Mythri Orphan Poor and Needy Home, BL Narasimha, and his son Praneeth Kumar were harassing the children and making them do odd tasks and even beating them. The Mythri Orphan Poor and Needy Home is an orphan home situated in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony stated a report on The New Indian Express.

The organiser Narasimha allegedly would make the children clean washrooms, cut vegetables and massage his legs, while his son Praneet was reportedly beating and hitting the children with a belt on a regular basis and subjecting them to daily verbal abuse as reported by TNIE.

The District Child Protection Unit has found evidence via the CCTV footage of the duo and raided the home along with Balarakshak Bhavan co-ordinator, Sakhi Centre Admin and Child Helpline team. Now a complaint has been filed with Kukatpally Housing Board Colony Police under Sections 75 and 82 (section 75 is for assault and abuse of a child causing unnecessary mental or physical suffering; section 82 is corporal punishment by an employee of a child care institution of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015), stated the TNIE report