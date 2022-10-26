The admission process for the first seat allocation list at the University of Delhi (DU) ended yesterday, October 25. Almost 60,000 students accepted admissions in various undergraduate (UG) programmes at the University.

"Approximately 59,100 candidates (Subject to reconciliation) have secured their admission in the first round of CSAS by paying their fee," said Vikas Gupta, Registrar, University of Delhi, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The University announced the next step of admission, which is, the display of vacant seats for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 today, October 26, at 10.00 pm. After the vacant seats are displayed by DU, the candidates who have already secured admissions in the first seat allocation process have the option to upgrade and reorder their higher preferences. The candidates will have the option to upgrade or reorder their higher preference from Wednesday 10 am to Thursday, October 27, 4:59 pm, stated the TNIE report.

The University emphasised in its notice that, “It is important to note that a candidate who gets upgraded will have to 'Accept' the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seats within the stipulated time frame.”

The university will declare the CSAS Round 2 on October 30 at 5.00 pm on the basis of the availability of seats. In the second round of seat allocation, the candidates should accept the seat that has been allocated to them from October 31, 10.00 am to November 1, 4:59 pm as reported by TNIE.