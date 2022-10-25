The final phase seat allotment result of the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2022 will be released tomorrow, on October 26, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves can check the result on the official website tseamcet.nic.in.



According to the schedule, the payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website can be done from October 26 to October 28, 2022. Additionally, students can report to their allotted colleges between October 26 and October 28, 2022.



Students who have registered can follow these steps to download the result:



1. Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.



2. On the homepage, select the link provided to “college-wise” allotment details.



3. A new page will open where candidates can select the college and branch.



4. Check the list that is displayed and download the page.



5. Print a hard copy of the same for further use.



Candidates have to make sure that they have all the important documents — TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket, government IDs like Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver's license, TS EAMCET score card, Class XII mark sheet, Transfer Certificate (TC), date of birth proof on Class X mark sheet, caste and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) certificate, if applicable.