Major changes in the PG courses have been made by Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, that will be applied from the academic year 2022-23. For all PG courses that are conventional, except for professional ones, the varsity has reduced the total number of credits by 16. The required credit score previously was 96, which has now been reduced to 80. This score will be offered in the third and fourth semesters, a report on Telangana Today stated.

Among other changes, the making of a project and research methodology paper is mandatory for all PG students, who now have to take up their project work in the final semester. This measure was also approved by the university’s Standing Committee in a meeting that was held on Sunday, October 23. OU has also brought in a uniform pattern of question papers unlike the previous practice of having different question paper patterns for different PG courses. Now, the uniform pattern for the end-semester examinations will have Part A and Part B sections, stated the report on Telangana Today.

The report also stated that as per the new changes, the internal assessment marks have been increased from 20 to 30 and the end-semester marks will be 70 instead of 80. The university also made another major change in the internal assessment by scrapping the objective-type questions. Now, the questions in the internal assessment examinations will be subjective. “As per the UGC guidelines, there should be 70-80 or 85 credits for the PG courses. So, we have decided to assess students for 80 credits. As the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) grading is due for 2024, it is essential to make changes to the syllabus and assessment as these changes are also considered during the grading,” a senior official said, as reported by Telangana Today.

A new system is also being planned by the university administration where any undergraduate degree holder will be able to pursue courses such as MA, MSc and MCom. This system will be implemented for admissions to courses such as Political Science, Public Administration, History, Economics, English and Telugu from this academic year, reported Telangana Today.