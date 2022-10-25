Recently, students and staff members of Maharani Arts and Science College for Women in Mysuru saw the collapse of its Chemistry Lab building just a few minutes after they vacated the building. The roof of the lab in the heritage building crashed down as there was seepage in the roof and the walls had cracks, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. In light of this incident, the Department of Public Instruction has issued a statistics report that has become a major concern for parents of students who are studying in government schools in the Mysore district.

According to the deputy director of the Department of Public Instruction, Ramachandra Raje Urs, in the district of Mysuru alone, the department has identified 242 classrooms at various government schools in a bad state and in need of immediate repairs and restoration immediately. “The report has been given to the DC's office and we have also given the plan estimate and expect approval to get it sanctioned,” he said, as reported by TNIE.

With heavy downpour and incessant rain, a number of government schools and classrooms in rural areas especially in Hunsur, HD Kote taluks have faced roof damage, walls and compounds. Further rains might lead these buildings or classrooms to collapse, as reported by TNIE. The situation is much worse in schools that are located in the forest fringes in areas such as the DB Kuppe Gram Panchayat and villages in HD Kote and Saragur districts. A number of anganwadis are also on the verge of collapse putting the lives of children and teachers at risk.

Ramachandra also said that a meeting has been held with the BEOs (Block Education Officers) and has also informed them that whenever the classrooms and buildings are vulnerable to collapse, the students should not be made to sit and alternate arrangements must be made. If there is a shortage of classrooms, the support of the community or gram panchayat in the rural part must be taken to provide shelter to the students until this gets repaired, stated the TNIE report.