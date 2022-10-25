The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released a public notice today, October 25, 2022, stating that the last date of Round 2 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2022 date has been extended. The last date for reporting in the respective colleges has now been extended to October 28, 5 pm. After requests and representations that were received by the MCC from students and participating colleges for extension about the time of reporting owing to holidays during the reporting date, the MCC decided to extend the date of reporting, stated the notice.

Round 2 of PG Counselling is for the candidates who were not satisfied with the seat allotted to them and opted for upgradation. If the seats are not upgraded during the second round, the seat allocated to the candidate in the first round of the NEET PG counselling will be retained.

The documents that are required to be submitted during reporting are NEET PG 2022 admit card, NEET PG 2022 result and rank letter, marksheet of Class X/birth certificate, MBBS marksheets, MBBS degree certificate, Certificate of Internship Completion, permanent/provisional registration certificate made by MCI/SMC, valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving license/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card), caste certificate (if applicable), non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable) and disability certificate (if applicable).

The registration for NEET PG 2022 counselling commenced on October 10 and the choice for filling and locking was from October 11 to October 14. The provisional allotment result of NEET PG counselling was announced on October 18. Registration for the mop-up round begins on October 31, 2022. The mop-up round of MCC NEET PG counselling will be conducted only for admission to deemed and central universities and ESIC institutes.