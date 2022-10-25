The University of Delhi issued a press release today, October 25, stating that the first cut-off list for admissions to BA programmes and BCom programmes under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2022-23 was released. Candidates who have applied for the NCWEB can now check the list at the official website of DU — du.ac.in.

The official press release by the University of Delhi stated that online admission shall commence tomorrow, October 26, 2022. The press release stated that, “Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (First Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by Centres of the Board are given.” Another notice by the DU stated that online admissions will be open until October 28, 11:59 pm, at respective teaching centres for both BA and BCom courses.

Under the NCWEB, women students were enabled to give examinations with special coaching but without attending regular classes. Only women students residing in Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board. The classes are held either on Saturdays or on Sundays and during academic breaks at Delhi University with 50 teaching days in a year.