The University of Delhi is now in the process of permanently appointing teachers who work on an ad hoc basis in colleges affiliated to DU and funded by the Delhi government, said an official on Monday, October 24, as reported by IANS. Over 5,000 teachers will be appointed on a permanent basis, he added.

The appointment process is also being done for the post of Assistant Professor at Shivaji College which has a total of 101 vacancies. Applicants who are interested can apply for this position through the official website of DU: www.du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the Assistant Professor position is November 7, 2022, stated the IANS report.

There has been a demand for a long time for the appointment of permanent teaching staff members in the colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi. In a number of colleges under the university, more than 50% of teachers have been appointed on an ad hoc basis, as reported by IANS.

A proposal was sent to the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Delhi Teachers' Association (DTA) that a special Assembly session should be called to discuss the issue of the permanent appointment of teachers in 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government.

A notification has already been issued by the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government in Punjab to ensure the regularisation of the working of teachers. The teacher's association in Delhi, in view of the notification in Punjab, has also demanded adopting the same formula for the stabilisation of jobs, as reported by IANS.



The report also stated that according to the DTA, about 4,000 "temporary" teachers and employees are working in the 28 colleges of Delhi University for more than 10 years. In the 28 Delhi government-funded colleges, the number of ad hoc teachers in 2006-2007 was 10% whereas currently, these colleges have 60% to 70 % of ad hoc teachers, the IANS report said.

Some of the colleges in Delhi that are funded by the government are Motilal Nehru College, Satyawati College, Sri Aurobindo College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Swami Shraddhanand College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Vivekananda College, Laxmibai College, Kalindi College, Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, Maharaja Agrasen College, among others.

The DTA also stated that there has not been any permanent appointment of teachers in these colleges for a long time and some colleges even function with no permanent teachers in their departments. The teachers appointed on an ad hoc bases are mostly from the age group 35 to 45 and have been working for more than a decade, as reported by IANS. Ad hoc teachers are not provided with medical benefits, leave travel concessions and so on. Similarly, ad hoc female teachers also do not get maternity leave as well, as reported by IANS.