Over 54,000 students have secured admission to Delhi University colleges by paying fees out of the 72,800 students who accepted the college and course allotted to them by the university, said an official, stated a report on PTI. The last date for payment of admission fees to DU’s undergraduate programmes after the first round of seat allocation is today, October 25.



Out of 80,164 seats that have been allocated in the first round of seat allocation, over 72,800 candidates accepted the college and course allotted to them. As many as 54,162 candidates have paid their application fees as of Monday, October 24, stated the official from the university, as reported by PTI.



The last date for online payment for admission fees was previously October 24 and was late extended by a day by the university. The university also said that the candidates who fail to pay the admission fee by today, Tuesday (October 25) would not be able to participate in the subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds. The vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday, October 26, said the university, stated the report.