The University of Delhi (DU) will begin the second round of seat allotment for the admission process for its undergraduate programmes through the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal today, October 25.



According to the admission schedule, vacant seats for round II will be displayed on the official website at 5 pm on October 25. After that, candidates can re-order their preferences of courses and colleges until October 27.



According to a report by PTI, Registrar Vikas Gupta has said that over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations.



However, up until 8 pm on Saturday, October 22, only around 24,000 had submitted their fees. Seats that are left vacant after the window for payment of application fee closes on Tuesday will be displayed on the CSAS platform on Wednesday, October 26.



"Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round I can opt for 'Upgrade' and re-order their higher preferences from 10 am, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to 04.59 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022," the university said.



The second CSAS allotment list will be published on October 30, at 5 pm. Candidates have to accept the allotted seat between October 31 and November 1. Colleges will verify the online applications from October 31 to November 2. The last date for paying the online admission fee is November 3.