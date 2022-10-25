The admit cards for the final examination were released by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on October 16. The hall tickets were sent by the ICAI to the email ID of the candidate this week. Candidates can also download their admit cards through the official website eservices.icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the final exams of Group 1 are to be conducted between November 1 and November 7, 2022, and the Group 2 exams will be conducted from November 10 to November 16.

The admit cards were sent to the candidates on their registered email ID this week by the ICAI and if the admit card does not have a photograph or signature, the candidates can attach the photograph and get it attested by a member of the ICAI in the space given.

For attestation on the admit card, the member of the ICAI should indicate their name and the membership number office stamp. Candidate must compulsorily carry their admit card to the examination hall.

Candidates can take two printouts of the admit card as they will have to submit it at the exam centre at the time of the examination and one can be for their reference. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination hall without the hall ticket/admit card as it is compulsory to produce the admit card before entering the exam centre.

