A special drive for admissions to undergraduate courses through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) online portal in the state will be launched by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The schedule for the drive has been announced already, reported TNIE.

This special drive has been announced for the benefit of the students who have not registered on the DOST portal already and for those who have registered but have not yet been allotted a seat. The drive is also open to those students who have already been allotted a seat through the DOST portal, but wish to slide from one course to another in the same college, reported TNIE.

The official DOST portal is dost.cgg.gov.in. According to the schedule, the registration process for the DOST seat allocation will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25. Students can register themselves on the portal up until October 28, Friday. The registration fee is Rs 400. The TSCHE has announced that the window to select web options will open on October 26 and will close on October 28. Verification of certificates will also be conducted on October 28. The all-important date for the announcement of seat allocation is October 29, Saturday. Students have until October 31 to report at their respective colleges.

The TSCHE has already conducted admission to undergraduate degree programmes in three phases for this year. The Phase III seat allotment results for this year were announced on September 16.