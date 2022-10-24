As per the orders of the Karnataka High Court, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the revised schedule of the first round post allotment of PG Dental courses. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.



Students who have been allotted seats can exercise their choices from October 22 to October 25 until 5.30 pm. The payment of fees by choice I and II aspirants can be done between October 25 to 28.



Submission of original documents and collection of admission orders for choice I candidates only will be held from October 27 to 28 from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.



“Aspirants who have already collected their admission order but did not report to their allotted institutions shall collect fresh admission order and report to their allotted colleges before October 29,” the notice by KEA read.



The KEA had earlier stayed the further rounds of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling and admission. However, on October 20, the Karnataka High Court passed the order allowing counselling for PG dental courses to continue.



Additionally, it quashed the seat matrix issued by the Director of Medical Education dated October 9, 2022, that reduced the reservation of seats for in-service doctors who are working in primary health centres from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. KEA has been directed to decide on a fresh quota for these candidates.