University of Delhi has extended the last date for online payment of the admission fee for those candidates who have accepted seats allotted to them under the first list on the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The last date of fee payment now is Tuesday, October 25, 2022, by 2.00 pm.

Originally, the last date of payment of the online application fee was today, October 24. In a notification, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the extension had been granted "on the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities."

Adding in a word of warning, the notification said, "Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS Round I will get the option of the upgrade." That implies that those candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds.

According to a report by PTI, Registrar Vikas Gupta has said that over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations, Registrar Vikas Gupta has said. However, up until 8 pm on Saturday, October 22, only around 24,000 had submitted their fees. Seats that are left vacant after the window for payment of application fee closes on Tuesday will be displayed on the CSAS platform on Wednesday, October 26. "Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round I can opt for 'Upgrade' and re-order their higher preferences from 10 am, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to 04.59 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022," the university said.

At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time. Up until last year, DU conducted admissions through merit lists based on Class XII marks, which would infamously lead to sky-high cut-offs for the seats. Every year, DU would release up to seven cut-off lists. However, this year, with the CUET scores in play, and with a good number of students having accepted the seats allotted to them, reports suggest that a second list is unlikely.