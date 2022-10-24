The decomposed body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her village five days ago, was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, October 23.

According to PTI, the relatives of the girl, who was a Class XI student, staged a protest, blocking a busy road and demanded that her killers be arrested immediately. While the police have said that the girl died under "mysterious circumstances," and that the exact cause of her death will be known after a postmortem, Guna district's Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) chief Dilip Boudh alleged the girl was raped and murdered. The BSP leader, along with his supporters met the family members of the deceased and demanded that a case of rape and murder be registered. Police have also said that following the protest, the victim's body was shifted to Gwalior for postmortem.

The police have further said that the girl was kidnapped on October 19, while she was returning from school. After the girl's grandfather lodged a complaint, the police registered a case against an unidentified person. "The girl's body was found in a decomposed state in a field near her village. Her school bag and cycle that she rode to school were also recovered from the spot," Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse said on Sunday, according to PTI.