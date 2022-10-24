Practical exams for Class X and XII will begin from January 1, 2023 for all Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools in India and abroad, except for those which will remain closed during the month.



CBSE's Controller of Examination Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj in a letter addressed to principals of schools said that the internal assessment and project work are to be completed in November-December 2022 for those schools that are situated in winter-bound areas, which are expected to remain closed in January.



The letter stated, “As per provisions of Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from 1st January 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2022-23 for both classes X and XII for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from 15th November 2022 to 14th December 2022.”



The Board has also instructed schools to ensure that the exams should be conducted in a smooth manner, in two or three sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 20.