Ever thought of attempting the UPSC exam? In most Indian households, cracking the Civil Services Examination (CSE) is considered among the greatest achievements, right? Recently there has been much uproar over the exam, with the matter listed in the Supreme Court. What happened? If you are an aspirant, you know it. But if you’re unaware, we’ll brief you.

Candidates have been asking for an extra attempt in the exam since February, and still continue to do so. Why? Read on to know — and aspirants — find some pro tips at the end!

What is happening at the SC?

Here’s the latest update: The hearing of the petitions filed by the candidates asking for an extra attempt has been adjourned. The case was filed initially by three aspirants in February this year, who asked for an extra attempt because they tested COVID-19 positive during the exam. But now, several candidates have joined in. In an earlier hearing, the court asked the Centre to consider the request.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in March also recommended that an extra attempt be given. But the Centre remains adamant about not doing so.

Why do candidates want extra attempts?

The pandemic is to blame. Aspirants who used up their last attempts in the year 2020 and 2021 demanded that they be allowed an extra attempt since it had been difficult for them to prepare for the tough exam. Many also complained that they had to work jobs for extra time during the pandemic and their preparation was hampered. Now, candidates who used up their last attempt in 2022 also joined in the demand, citing these very reasons. The aspirants contend that many state governments allowed an extra attempt in the state PSC exams and ask why the centre cannot do the same.

Why is UPSC in demand?

Positions of high repute in central government establishments, good salaries, pensions and excellent perks are the reasons which make UPSC one of the most sought-after exams. Lakhs of candidates aspire to crack it every year. Approximately 11.52 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary exam this year, out of which, only 13, 000 candidates qualified for the Main exam.

What next after the selection?

It is no secret that the UPSC selection process is extremely tough. But if you cracked it, kudos! After the selection, the candidates have to undergo rigorous training for a year at various institutes allocated to them, according to their posts. The training ensures that they are physically and mentally fit to adapt to changes in order to administer their future duties efficiently. After the training, they are appointed to their selected posts in a cadre.

What are the sure-shot tips to crack UPSC?

Here are the top five:

1. Determination – If you want to crack the exam, be determined, and don’t let anything, including failure, waver your determination. Yeah, that much of it is required.

2. Knowledge – Gain as much knowledge as you can. Not only from the prescribed books, but scraps of knowledge from all areas of study and skills will be a plus, especially for cracking the interview round.

3. Self-coaching – It is not a miracle that many aspirants who have never entered a CSE coaching centre have cracked the exam. They have used the self-coaching technique, where you assess yourself on your progress and strive to do better than the previous day.

4. Conversation – Having an occasional discussion with other aspirants will not only add to your knowledge, but will also help you find multiple angles to a topic and enhance your conversation and debating skills. It is advised to join or form a small group of aspirants and initiate a discussion session as often as possible.

5. Brain games – Engaging in brain games will not only help you relax, but also boost your skills. Brain games can be of any sort, be it subject-related mock tests with points, crossword puzzles or brain teasers.