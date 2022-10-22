Uttar Pradesh has started the registration process for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 today, October 22. Candidates who wish to apply for the NEET UG 2022 counselling round can apply through the official UP NEET website upneet.gov.in.



October 28 is the last date to apply for the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling and the state merit list will be released on October 29, 2022. The final allotment results will be announced by the state on November 4 or November 5, 2022.



Candidates can register for counselling from the official website by logging in with their roll number and NEET application number. A registration fee of Rs 3,000 is compulsory for all candidates.



Here are the steps through which you can register for the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling:

1. Visit the official UP NEET page upneet.gov.in.

2. Click on the registration link available for the UP NEET PG Counselling 2022.

3. Enter your login credentials with your roll number and NEET exam application number.

4. Fill out your application form and pay the application fees.

5. Click submit and download the page for future reference.

The UP NEET UG is conducted for admissions in Uttar Pradesh for MBBS, BSD and AYUSH courses in the state.