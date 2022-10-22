After gaining two marks more in the re-evaluation, Divya from Fatehpur district secured the top spot and became a new topper of the Class XII Uttar Pradesh board exam by taking away the top spot from her twin sister Divyanshi. Giving more details of how this happened, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Devki Singh said that Divya was dissatisfied with the marks she got and applied for re-evaluation in Hindi paper, as stated in a report by PTI.

Following this, Divya got 38 marks more after the re-evaluation which resulted in her getting two marks more than her sister Divyanshi and made her the state topper, the DIOS added. A student of Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Radhanagar secured first place by securing 477 marks out of 500 in the exam but now her own time studying in the same school secured this rank, the DIOS said.

Now, both the first and second spot in the state toppers list is secured by students of Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Radhanagar. Divyanshi now has to settle for the second position in the state leaving the top position she secured among about 22 lakh candidates in the Board exam results declared on June 18.

The DIOS clarified that even though Divya scored better in all subjects compared to Divyanshi, she got 56 in Hindi and failed to secure a spot on the merit list. With this, Divya applied for scrutiny. Now, Divya has emerged as the state topper with an increase to 94 in the Hindi subject totalling her marks to 479 against her sister's 477.

Meanwhile, the Board issued the second mark sheet by uploading the revised number on the board's website, DIOS said.