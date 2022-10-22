On October 21, the Vice-Chancellor of the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) S Mohan issued an order to suspend the Registrar of the institute. And within hours of issuance, the government cancelled the order. The Registrar Sivaradje is also a Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) at the University, as stated in a report by PTI.

The VC in his order stated that Sivaradje was involved in the alleged misuse of the official position and indulging in corruption and financial misappropriation. "Preliminary enquiry revealed that allegations against Sivaradje are prima facie true," the VC pointed out. It is said that there were allegations against the Registrar which are available in the media.

Invoking the provisions of the Puducherry Technological University Act 2020, the VC suspended the Registrar with immediate effect pending the initiation of disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the Act. However, within a few hours of issuing the order of suspension, it was revoked by the Department of Higher and Technical Education of the Puducherry administration.

The Under Secretary to the Department MV Hiran said the cancellation of the Vice-Chancellor's suspension order came into immediate effect. The order revoking the suspension was issued following the direction of the Lt Governor, who is the Chancellor of the PTU, the official added.

While the Vice-Chancellor cited alleged corruption and misappropriation of funds as the reason for suspension of the Registrar, the order issued by Under Secretary rescinding the suspension did not adduce any reason for cancelling the order of suspension.