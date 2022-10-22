Despite the rollercoaster ride that aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 had to go through this year, like most years, many of them have managed to cut through the turbulence and take a step towards their medical careers. These aspirants have also taken to Twitter to share their experiences.



“Joining as a 1st year psychiatry resident at Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai from tomorrow. I'm leaving the comfort of my city, home and UG college for a completely different place. I'm excited but slightly tense about all the uncertainty. Wish me luck?” said Sagar Dattani, a medical aspirant on Twitter.



As EdexLive has reported earlier, aspirants of the national level medical entrance exam faced problems, from delays in counselling, cancellation of counselling rounds owing to technical glitches during the process, dearth of seats in some medical courses and so much more. But despite this, many aspirants have secured admissions to their dream colleges.



“This is for everyone who took “unconventional” branches in the Neet Pg 2022 Counselling - don’t let anyone ruin your happiness! Respiratory Medicine at NSCB Jabalpur was my #1 choice and I’m elated to get it, even if people tell me that “I could’ve gotten anything with my rank”,” said Rudrika Bhatela, a medical aspirant, in a tweet.



“All those long hours preparing for NEET PG make sense finally. Joined my first choice MS General Surgery,” Mahtab Alam, another aspirant stated on Twitter.



Another aspirant Ajith Kirumakki said, "Government Medical College, Kozhikode(Calicut) it is! MS General Surgery. Grateful to almighty, parents, teachers, siblings and friends who have been a constant support," on Twitter.



Like most years, this year also saw reports of student suicides following the announcement of the NEET results. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 report stated that the number of students who committed suicide last year went up to 13,000 and about 10,700 of these deaths were because of failure in examination.



Additionally, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently came up with a survey that stated that almost 81 per cent of the students in the country face anxiety because of their studies and examinations.



However, experts earlier told EdexLive that it is important to understand that marks are not everything and it is essential for students to have a supportive environment to help them, and their parents, get through these tough times.