The University of Delhi (DU) issued a press release today, October 22 announcing that seat allocation has been rejected in the CSAS Round 1 because of the non-availability of category certificates. It also informed that DU had issued notices various times stating that candidates belonging to SC/ST/EWS/OBC-NCL/PwBD/CW were to submit documents and certificates "in the prescribed format" at the time of applying to the Common Seat Allocation System.

The release stated, “Due to non-availability of the category certificate, the seat allocation has been rejected in CSAS Round- I in the respect of such candidate as referred to above. All such candidates shall be considered in the Unreserved Category in CSAS Round- II subject to availability of seats in the UR category and other Allocation Policies states in the University of Delhi’s CSAS document subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and Preference order submitted by the candidates.”

Recently, DU on October 21, announced that the last date for the first round of the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has been extended. Candidates now have time till October 22, 11.59 pm to accept their allocated seats. This can be done by visiting the official website of DU — du.ac.in.

DU also stated that a category certificate for students belonging to any category is a required document to get admission to the university.