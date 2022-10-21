Servers down, technical glitches and websites crashing — this is the ordeal that students who wished to register for the Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) 2022 had to go through. In this context, speaking to the media, Karnataka Examination Authority's (KEA) Executive Director, S Ramya, said that 15-year-old servers are being used and older versions of the software are the reason for causing disruptions and delays, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



“When I click "print application" on the KEA login page, it downloads an application without asking "Draft yes". Moreover, the downloaded application is the same as of UGCET, without containing any additional or new details saved with respect to NEET or Medical,” Vikram Kanoi said on Twitter.



The KEA had earlier announced that the last date of NEET registrations has been extended till October 23. A notice by the KEA stated, "Since the servers alloted to KEA are down in the State Data Centre, the dates of UG NEET 2022 are extended as under to submit the applications online for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses."



More problems surfaced



Students took to Twitter to complain about the server issues. They also said that they received no response from KEA upon making numerous calls to report their problems. “Major problem in KEA Site for UG NEET registration, after payment is completed, unable to save general details and move forward. No response to email and phone calls,” said Rakesh Narayan on Twitter.



“Students are not able to register for UGNEET’22 counseling under Karnataka education authority KEA, the website is crashing and showing error ‘income limit for your claiming category is 0’. Regardless of input, the concerned team isn't responding,” said Aniruddha S in a tweet.



Some students also pointed out that on October 18, a message popped up on the website stating that the server is under maintenance and that candidates are advised to fill the registration form after 8 pm. But they found no luck even then.



“Third extension in 3 days and this is going to cause inconvenience to MBBS aspirants as the AIQ counseling Round 1 option entry is completed,” said Jayaraman on Twitter.



Saying that, so far, 25,000 registrations for NEET have been completed, Ramya assured that students will not fall behind schedule and that KEA will ensure all registrations are done on time. Moreover, to compensate for the loss in the last week, the authorities have decided to work over the Diwali weekend, as per The New Indian Express.