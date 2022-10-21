On October 20, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) listed the reasons which are causing the delay in registrations of NEET UG 2022. In this context, speaking to the media, KEA's Executive Director, S Ramya, said that 15-year-old servers are being used and older versions of the software are the reason for causing disruptions and delays, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, Ramya said that the KEA servers have been down since last Friday and they started working after six days, that is, on Thursday. Additionally, the shortage of manpower post-COVID adds to the delay. More people are needed for working smoothly, she adds.

Saying that, so far, 25,000 registrations for NEET have been completed, Ramya assured that students will not fall behind schedule and that KEA will ensure all registrations are done on time. Moreover, to compensate for the loss in the last week, the authorities have decided to work over the Diwali weekend.

Similarly, owing to server issues, the KEA has earlier announced that the last date of NEET registrations is extended till October 23. A notice by the KEA stated, "Since the servers alloted to KEA are down in the State Data Centre, the dates of UG NEET 2022 are extended as under to submit the applications online for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses."

The date for registration and payment of fees is extended up to October 23, 5.30 pm and the date for submitting the online application is extended up to October 25, 11.59 pm, stated the notice by KEA which was released on October 19.