The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had already released the provisional results for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2022 counselling on October 20. And today, October 21 it will declare the final results, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Moreover, if candidates find any discrepancy in the results, they are instructed to report immediately to MCC. And this option to report any issue is available till 8 am on October 21 and they can report by emailing their concerns to mccresultquery@gmail.com.

Steps to check provisional result:

1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

2. Select the UG Medical Counselling tab

3. Click on the Provisional allotment list option on the left-hand side

4. Rank list will appear on the screen

In various medical institutions, as many as 22,788 candidates were given seats across the country. Further candidates should keep a point in mind that the provisional list is subject to change and they cannot claim any right over the allotted seats in the provisional results or challenge it before a court of law. Also, MCC advised students to make travel arrangements after the final list is declared.