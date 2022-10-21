Published: 21st October 2022
Karnataka: Tentative timetable for PU II 2023 examination out now
The examination is to be held from Match 10 to March 29. Check the schedule here
The tentative dates of the PU lI Board examination have been released by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka. As of now, the dates of the exam is from March 10, 2023 to March 29, 2023. The examination will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Students who have issues with the timetable can raise their objections till November 21, 5:50 pm.
Karnataka PU tentative exam schedule:
March 10 - Kannada, Arabic
March 11 - Mathematics, Education
March 13 - Economics
March 14 - Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
March 15 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 16 - Logic, Business Studies
March 17 - Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and wellness
March 18 - Geography, Biology
March 20 - History, Physics
March 21 - Hindi
March 23 - English
March 25 - Political Science, Statistics
March 27 - Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 29 - Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
In the Pre-University II examination in 2022, 6,83,563 students appeared. A total of 4,22,966 students cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 61.88%. In the Pre-University Supplementary examination that was conducted, a total of 1,85,415 students registered of which 1,75,000 candidates appeared. With over 65,000 students clearing the examination, the average pass percentage was 37.08% as 9,510 students were absent.