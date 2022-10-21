The tentative dates of the PU lI Board examination have been released by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka. As of now, the dates of the exam is from March 10, 2023 to March 29, 2023. The examination will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Students who have issues with the timetable can raise their objections till November 21, 5:50 pm.

Karnataka PU tentative exam schedule:

March 10 - Kannada, Arabic

March 11 - Mathematics, Education

March 13 - Economics

March 14 - Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

March 15 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 16 - Logic, Business Studies

March 17 - Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and wellness

March 18 - Geography, Biology

March 20 - History, Physics

March 21 - Hindi

March 23 - English

March 25 - Political Science, Statistics

March 27 - Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

March 29 - Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

In the Pre-University II examination in 2022, 6,83,563 students appeared. A total of 4,22,966 students cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 61.88%. In the Pre-University Supplementary examination that was conducted, a total of 1,85,415 students registered of which 1,75,000 candidates appeared. With over 65,000 students clearing the examination, the average pass percentage was 37.08% as 9,510 students were absent.