Indian Embassy has asked Indian students in China and those who returned to China to register via the link they shared for the facilitation of the students' consular needs. The Embassy said it encourages all Indian students to register so that Embassy/Consulate can reach out to them for any facilitation at the earliest. On October 21, the Embassy tweeted saying, "Registration for students who have returned to/currently studying in China https://eoibeijing.gov.in/eoibejing_listview/MTE0OA "



Meanwhile, it is mentioned on the Embassy's page, "With concerted efforts Indian medical students have started returning to mainland China to re-join their respective universities. In order to ensure timely facilitation of their consular needs Indian students in China are requested to fill in the registration form. ( https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/student_registration )"



Here's how to register:

1. Visit the link — https://eoibeijing.gov.in/eoibejing_listview/MTE0OA

2. You will be directed to a new page. Read the information on the page

3. Click on the link you are asked to register on

4. A new page will open, wherein, you can register with the necessary details, as asked

5. Click submit



The details asked for registration are the name of the student, passport number, university, university registration number, batch, expected date of completion of the degree, date of entry/ return, state of residence (In India), email ID and phone number.



The Embassy also stressed that only those in China have to register and those who are yet to arrive in China have to register once they return. "Students who are yet to return to China may fill this form after reaching China only," it stated.