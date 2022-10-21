The University of Delhi (DU) today, October 21, announced that the last date for the first round of the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has been extended. Candidates now have time till October 22, 11:59 pm to accept their allocated seats. This can be done by visiting the official website of DU — du.ac.in.

After the candidates have accepted the seat allocated to them with the course and college, they will have time till October 23, 2:00 pm to verify their online applications. The last date for payment of the application fees online has been extended to October 24, 5 pm.

Class X and XII mark sheets (self-attested), a transfer certificate from the school (if applicable), a government-issued photo identification card, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver's license or passport, a few passport-sized photos (which may have to be self-attested) and a category certificate for students belonging to any category are required documents to get the admission to the university. This year, candidates are not allowed to submit an application and certificate later and it has to be presented at the time of registration.

If the candidate is applying through ECA/Sports category, then they have to submit their ECA or Sports certificates as well at the time of registration. The DU officials have said that 50,000 students have accepted the seats allocated to them out of the total 80,000 seats in the first round of DU allocations.