A new state-of-the-art block has been established by the Delhi government to train in-service teachers who are at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), said an official on Friday, October 21. The new block has five training halls, an auditorium, a conference room, a faculty office, an inset room and a canteen, a report on PTI stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, inaugurated the block. He said that the new facilities will take teacher's training standards to "new heights" in the national capital. "Our teachers can be trained here in a good environment with better facilities. This new block will also act as a centre for research and innovation in the field of education in Delhi," Sisodia said.

The report also stated that the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The government has done the work of providing facilities for this training but beyond this, it is SCERT's responsibility to ensure excellent training for the teachers here. SCERT has played an important role in the formulation of Mindset Curricula and Delhi education revolution."

He then stated that in the academic year 2021-22, the State Council of Educational Research and Training has trained more than 82,000 teachers for 'Mission Buniyaad' and until now, 39,405 teachers have been trained under the three Mindset curriculum in the current session.

"The teacher-training management system developed by SCERT will prove to be very helpful for teachers and their professional development. This will include a database of 62,000 teacher profiles, training assignments, growth and training resources," he said as reported by PTI.