Two teachers in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, who were appointed based on fake documents, have been dismissed, said a senior official today, October 20, a PTI report stated. After submitting fake education certificates to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Reena Maurya received an appointment as a teacher, 15 years ago. The other accused, Sriprakash Yadav, was also appointed based on fake certificates, 7 years ago.

Both teachers have been dismissed after an investigation by a three-member team led by Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar Singh, said the official, as reported by PTI. Reena was appointed at the primary school in Baddopur area of Barachawar. It was discovered that the high school and intermediate certificates submitted by her at the time of appointment in 2007 were fake, the official said. The certificate for a dependant of freedom fighter presented by Yadav, appointed in 2015, was also found to be fake, stated the PTI report.

The investigation and inquiry committee was constituted by the district magistrate following complaints against the two teachers. The magistrate's orders were to dismiss the teachers, said Basic Shiksha Adhikari Hemant Kumar Rao. The concerned Block Shiksha Adhikari has been directed to register an FIR against the two teachers, Rao said. The accounts officer has also been ordered to take action to recover the salary paid to them, he added.