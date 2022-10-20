The Government of Telangana has now announced that the holiday for Deepavali this year for the state will be on Monday, October 24 instead of the originally decided-upon date of October 25, Tuesday.

This means that educational institutions across the state will also observe the holiday for Deepavali on Monday and will remain closed. An order issued by Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to the State government in this regard reads, "In the circumstances reported by the Commissioner of Endowments, Telangana, the Government, after careful consideration of the matter, hereby partially modify the orders issued [on November 26, 2021] regarding the Holiday on account of Deepavali under Negotiable Instruments Act 1881."

The notification that follows states that the government, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, has decided to declare a holiday on account of Deepavali on October 24, 2022, instead of October 25, 2022.