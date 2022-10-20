On Thursday, October 20, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Maharastra government to provide 20 per cent reservation for in-service officers in postgraduate medical admissions in the State. What did the bench say? A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said it was difficult to accept the submission of the petitioner, as stated in a report by PTI.

The reason stated behind this is that the government resolution should not apply in the current academic year because of a change in rules midway. In this context, "We are of the considered view that the judgement of the Bombay High Court does not call for interference," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by some candidates against a judgement of the high court that refused to grant them relief. Moreover, the Maharastra government resolution said, "From the academic year 2022-23, government approval is being given to reserve 20 per cent seats for in-service candidates for admissions to PG medical and diploma courses in government and civic-run medical colleges in the state," as stated in a report by PTI.