The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 Round 2 results are out. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the results on October 19. Those who appeared for the exam can now check the result.

Moreover, candidates are given time till October 26 to report to their allotted college. On October 31 registration for the mop-up round will begin and on November 1, the choice-filling option will be available. The processing of seat allotment will take place from November 7 to 8, and the result will be declared on November 9.

Steps to check Round 2 result:

1. Browse through the official website — mcc.nic.in.

2. Select PG medical counselling option on the home page.

3. The NEET PG 2022 counselling final result will appear on the screen on a new page

4. Check the document for your rank, allotted quota, institute, course

5. Download for future reference

The MCC stated, “Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted medical college," as stated in a report by The Indian Express.