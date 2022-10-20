The Karnataka High Court will hear the pleas filed by in-service doctors of Karnataka today, October 20, who are working in primary health centres and are seeking in-service quota in Dermatology and General Medicine courses.



According to the data available on the High Court’s website, the matter has been listed for item number 44 today. The matter will be heard by the bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty.



The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier stayed the further rounds of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling and admission with regard to the aforementioned case in the court.



The counselling has been stalled with immediate effect and till further notice, as the official notification by KEA states. Students who wish to access the notice can do so by visiting the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.



The concerned in-service doctors have petitioned that the state government's notification dated October 6 which reduced the in-service quota seats to 15 per cent from 30 per cent be quashed. Additionally, they have moved the court to quash the October 9 notification which reduced the total in-service seats from 392 to 206 PG seats.



“Interim order passed today in WP No. 20512/2022 and 20701/2022, the Hon’ble High Court has stayed all further process of counselling and admission to PG courses for the year 2022 and the matter will be called on 20-10-2022 for further consideration. PG counselling is stopped as per the orders of Hon'ble High court,” read the official statement by KEA.