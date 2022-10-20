On October 19, Wednesday the Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine issued an advisory to Indian nationals asking them to leave the war-torn county at the earliest. This advisory was issued keeping in mind a fresh wave of hostilities.

The advisory read, "In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine." Further, "The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.

What happened again? Moscow carried out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities. This was in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago. Therefore, there has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, as stated in a report by PTI.

Remember, the Ukraine-Russian war started at the beginning of 2022, exactly in the month of February. And we are just a few days away from beginning the next and the Indian nationals, especially students, are in a risky situation in Ukraine.