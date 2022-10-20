The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has stated that the October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022 will be conducted on November 26 and 27, 2022. And registration for this exam will commence on October 25 and the last date for registration is November 7, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Further, the admit cards will be available for download from November 21. On both days of the exam, the exam will be held in two shifts, namely, the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Schedule of KTET 2022

November 26: KTET I from 10 am to 12.30 pm

November 26: KTET II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm

November 27: KTET III from 10 am to 12.30 pm

November 27: KTET IV from 2 pm to 4.30 pm

Additionally, those who are eligible can apply for the exam via the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Also, more details regarding exam fees, eligibility and syllabus and so on are available on the website itself. Therefore, the candidates are advised to check the website for all the details.