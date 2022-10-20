Delhi University released its first list for undergraduate (UG) admissions on Wednesday, October 19 while following the new system of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Students took to Twitter to express mixed reactions to the colleges allotted to them.



Unlike previous years, the university did not release cut-offs but instead, switched to a centralised portal that assigned seats to students based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. One student Riyanshi Jaiswal said, “I scored 743 marks in CUET and applied for Delhi University .Yesterday seats were alloted by DU and I have been alloted a college combination that I didn't even applied for, I have sent multiple mails regarding this glitch,” on Twitter.



“This is sad to say that Delhi University, my cousin who scored well in CUET got the least preferred college and her preference list is changed, request for corrections,” said Amit Singh on Twitter.



How were admissions conducted this year?



This year, the university admitted students through the CUET scores. Admission through the CSAS were conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, seat allocation and admission.



The CUET score was required in the second phase of the process. In the third phase, a merit list was issued by Delhi University and based on it, seats were allocated on Wednesday.



Problems with the new system



Some students flagged issues with the new CSAS system. “I have a complaint! My CSAS preference list just got changed automatically, maybe due to a glitch. I filled SGND Khalsa college at 79th place but in the final list it was at 8th place. Now I will not be able to get a good college in DU!,” said Mayank Singh, a student on Twitter.



Others have been requesting the university to allow them to reorder their preferences. “Many students are stuck with a situation where we wanted the colleges of lower preferences as we had made a mistake in the preference list. Kindly give us one last chance to change our preference order,” said Kaori, a student on Twitter.



However, the results also brought joy to other students who were allotted colleges according to their preferences. “I have got only 84% in my 12th Board. I have completed my 12th from Bihar Board. Now I am selected for Motilal Nehru College.. Thank you CUET," said Nitish Kumar, a student on Twitter who applied for the BA Programme Hindi and History course.



Meanwhile, when EdexLive reached out to DU professors, they say that as the list was released just yesterday, they will have more clarity on the process in the next few days.