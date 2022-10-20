Today, October 20, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the exam dates for the 16th CTET (Central Teachers Eligibility Test). Candidates can apply for the CTET on the official website ctet.nic.in.

An official notice stated that the online application process will commence on October 31 and the last date to apply for the test on November 24. The Computer-Based Exam (CBE) is scheduled to be held between December 2022 and January 2023.

The public notice released by CBSE on October 20 stated, "The exact date of examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website soon and aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying."

The application fee for the CTET for the General and OCB categories for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is Rs 1,000 and for the SC/ST and differently abled categories for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is Rs 500. For both Paper 1 and Paper 2, the fee is Rs 1,200 and Rs 600, respectively, for each category.