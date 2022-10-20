On Wednesday, October 19, at a school in Bihar in a Class VII examination question paper, allegedly a question distinguished Kashmir from India. This prompted the Education Department to initiate a probe, officials said.

Further, giving more details, officials said that the claim that Kashmir is not a part of India was asked in the English mid-term exam paper which was approved by the Bihar Educational Project Council. These exam papers were distributed among students in Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts, they added.

“We have ordered a probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty," Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Education Department), told PTI.

What actually happened?

The question with an example of China was framed, "As the people of China are called Chinese, what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India called?"

Meanwhile, the headteacher of the school SK Das clarified that, "We got this via Bihar Education Board. The question had to ask what are people from Kashmir called? But, it mistakenly carried as what are people of the country of Kashmir called? This was human error," stated the ANI report.

Alleging this incident, BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal said in a Facebook post in Hindi that, "The state government is still silent on my concern that they feel Kashmir as not a part of India. This question paper advocates that officials in the Bihar government consider Kashmir as a different country,” as stated in a report by PTI.