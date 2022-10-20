The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka has put behind bars 38 teachers after probing the irregularities in their appointment. This happened after simultaneous raids were carried out at 51 places in four districts of Karnataka. In relation to this, the Department of Public Instruction lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station two months ago stating that there were irregularities in the appointment of teachers in 2012-13 and 2014-15, as stated in a report by PTI.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Karnataka government handed over the case to the CID. Following this, the CID conducted raids on Wednesday, October 19, which initially led to the arrest of 22 people.

In a report, the DPI said that there were a few more teachers who got jobs illegally. Following the complaint, the CID carried out raids on Wednesday arresting 38 teachers. Giving more details, the CID said 24 teachers were arrested from Kolar, five from Bengaluru south, three from Chikkaballapura and five from Chitradurga.