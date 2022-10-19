Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed St Stephen's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order, which directed it to follow Delhi University's (DU) admission procedure, the college removed its prospectus from its website. The prospectus had become a matter of discord between the varsity and the college since May.

St Stephen's College was adamant about its decision to conduct admission based on both the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores as well as interviews for all students. Its prospectus mentioned that 85 per cent weightage would be given to CUET, while the remaining 15 per cent would be given to interviews. DU, however, contended that this was against the university's criteria, which mentions that all admissions would be carried out based on CUET scores only.

The dispute between the college and the DU Board reached the Delhi High Court, which refused to entertain St Stephen's plea. This was challenged by the college in the Supreme Court. And the hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, October 19. When the apex court also dismissed St Stephen's plea, the college took down its prospectus from its website.

As per a PTI report, St Stephen's College had removed its prospectus from the website by 4 pm on October 19, following which DU released the first seat allotment list for admission to UG courses on its website an hour later, at around 5 pm.