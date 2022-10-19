Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists staged an indefinite protest, asking that the University of Mysore offer hostel facilities for law students, a report in The New Indian Express stated.

On Tuesday, October 18, protesters gathered near the university's administrative block, Crawford Hall, shouting slogans against the government for failing to provide law students with a hostel facility.

The New Indian Express report stated that according to SFI's District Convener Vijay Kumar, academic activities at the law college have already commenced, although students have yet to be assigned to a hostel. "Earlier, the law students were given admission to the varsity's village hostel. But, as the hostel is taken up for renovation, the authorities have vacated the students. They have not made any alternative arrangement for the students' stay," he said, as reported by TNIE.

Kumar said that, "When we met the registrar and expressed the problem, he promised to arrange hostel and food facilities for students by October 17. But when the students approached the authorities to renew their hostel admission on Monday, the authorities refused to do so. This was brought to the notice of the registrar, but it was of no use. So, we are holding indefinite protests till students get hostel and food facilities," he said.