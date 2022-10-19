Today, October 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key and question papers for UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) 2022. Candidates can raise objections or challenge the answer key before October 20, 5 pm, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Also, for every challenge raised, the candidate has to pay a fee of Rs 200 online before 11.50 pm on October 20. Following this, the panel of experts will verify the challenges made by the candidates and if any challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised.

Steps to check UGC NET Answer Key 2022:

1. Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the answer key of UGC NET 2022

3. Login with the necessary credentials, namely, application number, date of birth and security pin

4. Click on submit

5. Answer key will appear on the screen

6. Download for future reference

It was from September 20 to 30 that the UGC NET 2022 exam was conducted. It was held in two sessions, namely, session 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and session 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Also, as per the schedule, the exam was held for 64 subjects.