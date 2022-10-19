The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Phase 3 counselling schedule is out. Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released it today, October 19.

As per the schedule, basic information, fee payment and slot booking window will be open from October 21. On October 22, document verification will be conducted for those candidates who booked a slot. And from October 22 to 23, the web entry option will be available, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

On October 26, the TS EAMCET Phase 3 seat allotment results will be announced. Additionally, between October 26 and 28, candidates have to pay tuition fees and self-report online.

Moreover, candidates have to make sure they have all the important documents. Namely, TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket, government IDs like Aadhar card, PAN canrd, driver's license, TS EAMCET score card, Class XII mark sheet, Transfer Certificate (TC), Date of birth proof on Class X mark sheet, Caste and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) Certificate, if applicable.