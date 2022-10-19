On Tuesday, October 18, a piece of shocking news broke, of a man raping a four-year-old kindergarten child in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Rajini Kumar, the driver for the principal of the BSD DAV Public School, has been accused of sexually abusing the victim for the last two months and raping her in the lab opposite the principal's chamber on Monday, October 17. He also warned her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anybody and did this with a tight grasp on her neck as reported by The New Indian Express.



According to her parents, the victim had been disturbed for the previous two months since she was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse during the whole time. On Monday, the four-year-old confessed to her mother after being pressured. She pointed out the accused when she was brought to school on Tuesday. The victim's parents filed a complaint with Banjara Hills police, who arrested the accused on Tuesday at the school, stated TNIE report.



Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a Bharosa centre for counselling, where she disclosed how the accused abused her. She then later came back home. Rajini is charged with rape under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences), said the police.



The TNIE report stated that, according to a senior police officer, Rajini, the accused, used to handle odd chores at the school, such as cleaning laboratories and running errands for staff members and hence, got into touch with the victim.



Police have also learned that other parents had complained to the principal about Rajini and are now investigating if any action was taken in the situation. Police are investigating if Rajini harassed or mistreated other students as part of the investigation.



The victim's parents stated that she had appeared depressed for the last two months. Following an investigation, the victim broke down in front of her parents on Monday and told them about the driver's alleged misdeeds in a digital classroom. During the arrest, parents of other students threw blows at the accused while shouting slogans demanding the most severe punishment for his alleged terrible crime, as reported by TNIE.