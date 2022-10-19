Three children died due to food poisoning at the Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam, an orphanage located in Thirumuruganpoondi municipality of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. The Tiruppur District Child Protection Officer T Ranjitha Priya was suspended for failing to take note of the poor maintenance of the orphanage.

The order of suspension was issued on October 18. The orphanage has been sealed following a visit by Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan on October 7. The inspection revealed its poor condition. And the inmates have been shifted to another orphanage in Erode, as per a report by PTI.

It was on October 5 that many students allegedly took ill after consuming stale food at the destitute home for children. While 11 affected children were taken to the Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment, 3 others died of suspected food poisoning.

Official sources said, "In view of the incident, the officer was placed under suspension for negligence and failing to take note of poor management," as mentioned by PTI. As per another report on the incident by The Hindu, Probation Officer with the Department of Social Defence T Nithya has been posted as the official in charge of Ranjitha Priya's post.