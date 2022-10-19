The University of Delhi will release the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) today, October 19, at 5 pm. The notice released by Registrar Dr Vikas Gupta includes a revised schedule for the first round of CSAS.

After the release of the first round of seat allotment on October 19, candidates can accept the seat till 4:59 pm on October 21. Colleges will verify and approve the application online by 5:00 pm on October 22. And the last date of online payment of fees is 4:59 pm on October 24.

Further, the candidate who is allotted a seat as per CSAS 2022 should follow certain steps for successful admission. As per the notice these steps are:

1. "Accept Allocation" under User Action Tab.

2 . On receiving the "Approval from the College Principal", proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission.

3. Print the acknowledgement receipt.

Further, it is said that only those candidates who are admitted to a program in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds. Candidates are advised to not wait till the eleventh hour and apply within the given time. "Sufficient time has been provided for processing the applications," the notice added.

Moreover, candidates should keep an eye on the query tab. If in case a college raises a query, candidates must respond to it within the stipulated time. Also, for any other details policies related to participation in subsequent rounds, upgradation, freezing the admission and other admission-related policies, the candidates must refer to the Common Seat Allocation System document.