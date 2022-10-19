A number of medical institutions across the country, private and government have added over 200 new seats in MBBS courses for different categories. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has received information from institutions before the start of Round 1 of the UG Couselling 2022, stated a notice released by the Medical Counselling Committee on Monday, October 17.

"Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following M.B.B.S seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates", stated the notice. The MCC has also released the list.

A total of 197 seats have been added in government medical colleges in India. According to the list, 15 seats have been allocated to government colleges in Doda, Osmanabad, Porbandar, Morbi, Baramulla, Navsari, Anantnag, Kathua and Kannauj, whereas 17 seats have been added to the government medical college in Rajouri. A total of 27 seats have been added to the college in Srinagar and 18 seats to the college in Nahan, stated the notice.

MBBS candidates who are waiting for the Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 can now check the complete list of universities and the number of fresh seats added on the official website www.mcc.nic.in.

The MCC, in another notice, also said that it has rectified the issue of the NRI Quota in Aligarh Muslim University not being displayed. The notice stated, "Also the seats of NRI Quota in Aligarh Muslim University were not being displayed to the eligible candidate is now rectified. The eligible candidates will now be able to exercise the choice filling on the NRI Quota Seats in Aligarh Muslim University."